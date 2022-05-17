Financial Analysis: Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) vs. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma N/A -100.02% -67.16%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ambrx Biopharma and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 333.10%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.17%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Oyster Point Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 20.72 -$68.08 million N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 5.22 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -0.97

Ambrx Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers, as well as other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. In addition, it is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell; and ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with various pharmaceutical companies, which include Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; Astellas Pharma Inc.; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

