Financial Contrast: Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) versus Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) and Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vision Marine Technologies and Twin Vee Powercats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Twin Vee Powercats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -309.90% -53.10% -46.33% Twin Vee Powercats -12.65% -17.28% -12.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Twin Vee Powercats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $2.77 million 12.09 -$11.92 million ($1.60) -2.51 Twin Vee Powercats $15.77 million 1.48 -$1.01 million ($0.37) -9.03

Twin Vee Powercats has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Twin Vee Powercats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vision Marine Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twin Vee Powercats beats Vision Marine Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies (Get Rating)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services. It also operates an electric boat rental center with a fleet of approximately 20 ships located in Newport beach, California. The company provides its products through its retail e-commerce website, as well as rental boating companies, distributors, and dealers. It serves original equipment manufacturers and end-consumers. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Twin Vee Powercats (Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Further, it is developing fully electric and gas-powered boats. The company sells its boats through a network of 19 independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

