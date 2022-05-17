Financial Survey: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grom Social Enterprises and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50

HealthStream has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.73%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -161.21% -50.28% -36.65% HealthStream 2.49% 2.48% 1.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.70 -$10.15 million N/A N/A HealthStream $256.71 million 2.28 $5.84 million $0.21 91.62

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

HealthStream beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

