Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,584,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,271,000. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
