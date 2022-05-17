First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in First American Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

