First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $30.19 on Monday. First Bancshares has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $656.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 83.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

