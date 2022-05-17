First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

