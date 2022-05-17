First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NYSE FR opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,418,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

