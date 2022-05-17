First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 690.7 days.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

