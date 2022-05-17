First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

TSE:FN opened at C$35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.32. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.19 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.