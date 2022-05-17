First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRSB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. First Resource Bank has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, and escrow accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

