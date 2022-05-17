First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRSB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. First Resource Bank has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.86.
