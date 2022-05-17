First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTGC opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $601,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period.

