First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to report $176.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $186.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $707.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.89 million to $716.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $830.78 million, with estimates ranging from $810.13 million to $839.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,732,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

