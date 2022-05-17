FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

