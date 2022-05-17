FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $115.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

