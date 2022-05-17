FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) PT Lowered to $2.00

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FPAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,241. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

