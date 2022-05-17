Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flora Growth by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

