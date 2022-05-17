Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UZAPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

