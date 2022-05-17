Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Director Matthew K. Rose Acquires 40,000 Shares

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

