Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have broadly outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue on the back of strong first-quarter 2022 earnings, improving significantly to 20 cents from 3 cents in the year-ago quarter. Overall, its profit increased 91.7% year over year. Segment margin more than doubled on the back of increased execution activity on several Energy Solutions projects and a favorable resolution of an Army Corps of Engineers project. Yet, revenue declined 6.7% due to a low volume of completed or nearing completion projects in the Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions segments and client delays on anticipated new awards. That said, Fluor expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.15-$1.40, significantly up from 94 cents in 2021.”

FLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:FLR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 70,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 10.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

