Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FORR opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

