Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Buys 40,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,960,333.05.
Shares of FVI opened at C$3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$3.48 and a one year high of C$8.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Recommended Stories
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.