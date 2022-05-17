Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Buys 40,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,960,333.05.

Shares of FVI opened at C$3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$3.48 and a one year high of C$8.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FVI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.44.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

