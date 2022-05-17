Francesca Ecsery Purchases 5,936 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 842 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of £49,981.12 ($61,613.81).
Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Francesca Ecsery purchased 618 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £5,358.06 ($6,605.10).
Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 833 ($10.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 838.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 873.62. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 953 ($11.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
