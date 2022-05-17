FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 701.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

