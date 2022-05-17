FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FreightCar America stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,397. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Matthew Tonn bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,940 shares of company stock worth $299,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

