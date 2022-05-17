Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.02 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FEN stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.64. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, insider Richard Fraser sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £76,000 ($93,688.36).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

