Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

FRPT opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

