Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 103,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after buying an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.