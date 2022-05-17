Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $103.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. Frontline posted sales of $107.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $566.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
