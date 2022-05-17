FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FRP opened at GBX 146 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £355.06 million and a P/E ratio of 28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95. FRP Advisory Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 146.85 ($1.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

