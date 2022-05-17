Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 190.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.59.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,263,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $21,158,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after buying an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.