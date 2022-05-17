Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 190.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FULC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 8,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $352.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 178.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

