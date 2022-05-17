Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.