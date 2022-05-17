Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$14.28” Price Target for Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$14.28 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AI traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.07 and a 52 week high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

