FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ESSA Pharma Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

