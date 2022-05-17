G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GMINF stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.53. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.41 and a fifty-two week high of 2.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMINF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on G Mining Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

