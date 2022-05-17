Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

