Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.