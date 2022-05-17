Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.