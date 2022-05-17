GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
GAN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 5,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. GAN has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GAN by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAN by 692.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GAN by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAN by 62.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAN (GAN)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.