GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. GAP has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.