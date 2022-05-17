Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $254.29. 6,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,728. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.73 and a 200-day moving average of $299.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a one year low of $221.50 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.