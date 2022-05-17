GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $110.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,908,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,031 shares of company stock worth $15,366,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

