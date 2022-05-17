GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTCH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 11,366,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

