GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

TSE:GCM opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.40. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.13 and a twelve month high of C$6.13.

In other news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$221,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$221,000. Also, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,956.35. Insiders purchased a total of 101,440 shares of company stock valued at $500,807 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price objective (up from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

