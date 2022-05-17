GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.24.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GDS by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 77,585 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of GDS by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.