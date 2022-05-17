GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $48.90 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $71.50 to $48.90 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

