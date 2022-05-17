GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $41.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($48.96) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.