GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

