Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GEMD opened at GBX 62.20 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £87.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 79.40 ($0.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.56.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.