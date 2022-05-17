General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

GE traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. 60,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,120. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

